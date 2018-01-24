One dead after single-vehicle accident on US-21 in Colleton Co.

The state attorney general's office says no charges will be filed against the Charleston County deputy who shot a home invasion victim he mistook for a burglar in 2015.More >>
The state attorney general's office says no charges will be filed against the Charleston County deputy who shot a home invasion victim he mistook for a burglar in 2015.More >>
Citizens of South Carolina will soon find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.More >>
Citizens of South Carolina will soon find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.More >>
One person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Colleton County.More >>
One person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Colleton County.More >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam using its name.More >>
The Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office is warning of a phone scam using its name.More >>
The National Action Network demands an investigation into incidents surrounding a Jane Edwards Elementary School teacher.More >>
The National Action Network demands an investigation into incidents surrounding a Jane Edwards Elementary School teacher.More >>