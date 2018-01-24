One dead after single-vehicle accident on US-21 in Colleton Co.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person died early Wednesday morning. (Source: AP)

One person died early Wednesday morning following a crash in Colleton County.

A 2000 Mercury Marquee was traveling on Highway 21 near 17-A when it ran off the left side of the road in a curve and hit several treed according to Cpl. Sonny Sollins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt, was the only person in the car at the time of the accident, Sollins said.

The Colleton County coroner will release the name of the victim.

