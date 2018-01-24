Crews respond to 2-alarm house fire in Walterboro

Crews collected water from dump trucks to use on the fire. (Source: Live 5)

A ladder is extended as crews put out flames at a house fire (Source: Colleton County Fire Department)

Crews on scene of a house fire in Colleton County (Source: Colleton County Fire Department)

Crews are putting out hot spots after a house fire in Colleton County Wednesday morning

The blaze happened on Lakewood Drive in Walterboro according to the Colleton County fire department.

Firefighters say the fire was fully involved within 10 minutes and is currently under control. A lack of fire hydrants in the area meant crews had to use dump trucks to get water to the fire.

@ColletonFire on scene of house fire on Lakewood Drive in Colleton County. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/ncSRCFtoFW — That Camera Guy (@VideoCraig) January 24, 2018

Seven stations responded to the blaze, but no injuries have been reported, the department said. Authorities say the home was vacant when the fire began.

