Lowcountry Oyster Festival returns to Mt. Pleasant for 35th year

More than 80,000 pounds of oysters are ready to be steamed, shucked, and eaten at the world's largest oyster festival in Mount Pleasant.

The 35th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation. The festival will feature contests for oyster shucking and eating, live music, wine and beer, and the "Pluff-a-Pallooza" children's area.

The festival is a rain or shine event. No pets, coolers or outside food and beverages will be allowed. Oyster knives and gloves will be available for purchase or you can bring your own.

The Lowcountry Oyster Festival is a charity fundraiser benefiting The Ronald McDonald House, Hollings Cancer Center, Shriners Hospitals for Children and Charleston County Schools Science Materials Resource Center.

Tickets are $25 at the gate, but you can save some money and buy tickets in advance for $17.50 online. Children ten and younger get in free with a paid adult. All food and beverage tickets are sold separately. Oyster buckets are sold at market price. Other foods and beverages range from $2 to $6. Click here for more information and to purchase tickets online.

