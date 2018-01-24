Police investigating after woman injured in Summerville restaurant shooting

One woman was hit by gunfire into a Summerville restaurant according to police. (Source: AP)

Summerville police are searching for a suspect after one woman was injured when someone shot into a local restaurant Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Three Cafe at 100 Iris St. and found a woman in the kitchen area who was shot in the shoulder according to the incident report.

One witness said she ducked behind the bar to avoid getting hit and heard three to four gunshots according to the report. Another said she ran out the back door and ducked behind a tree and electric box. The witness said shortly before hearing gunshots, she heard yelling outside the door coming from people who had just left the restaurant, the report stated.

No other employees said they were injured by the reported gunshots. They also advised that they didn't see anyone or vehicle in the area leaving around the time of the shooting.

The incident remains under investigation. Summer police encourage anyone with information to call the department at 843-875-1650 or CrimeStoppers at 843-554-1111

