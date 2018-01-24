TV show looking for paid extras in Charleston

An Audience Network show is looking for extras in the Charleston area.

"Mr. Mercedes" is returning for its second season. Filming is set to begin on Feb. 12 and run through late June. Extras of all ages and ethnicities are needed and will be paid. Those interested must be able to work as local to Charleston.

For more specifics on how to submit and what to include in your submission, reference TW Casting's Facebook page or send an inquiry email to twcasting.inquiries@gmail.com

