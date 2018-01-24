TV show looking for paid extras in Charleston

Summerville police are searching for a suspect after one woman was injured when someone shot into a local restaurant.More >>
Charleston police want the public's help in looking for a suspect who they say committed two assaults Tuesday night in downtown Charleston.
It has been several months since the construction on the Coleman Boulevard Capital Improvement project started.
An alleged cult leader in Colleton County is set to have a bond hearing Wednesday.
Citizens of South Carolina will soon find out how the Palmetto state fared in the past year and what its governor has in mind for the future.
