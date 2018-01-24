Small business impact minimal as Coleman Boulevard construction continues

It has been several months since the construction on the Coleman Boulevard Capital Improvement project started.

The project involves installation of significant storm drainage infrastructure, enhanced bicycle and pedestrian facilities, a landscaped median, on-street parking, street lighting and an adaptive signal system. Work will also include replacement and upgrades to existing water and sewer lines.



Motorists can expect to see varying levels of traffic control between Mill Street and Fairmont Avenue over the 24-month duration of the project.

Some local businesses, like Lowcounty Fly Shop in the Moultrie Plaza, said they haven’t necessarily seen a decrease in business. The owner of the shop said they are more of a destination shop though – people come there specifically for the items in the store. But another business owner said businesses without a specific turn lane into it have seen a decrease in customers coming in.

For the first phase of construction, the outside westbound through-lane between Mill Street and Fairmont Avenue will be closed between signalized intersections.

Through-traffic will be shifted to utilize the center turn-lane as a through-lane during this phase. A left-turn lane and two through lanes will be maintained on the approaches at each signalized intersection. While two lanes will continually be available for through-traffic, the absence of the center lane for left-turns will likely cause delays when left turns are made from the through-lane to access businesses. Motorists should be mindful of this changed condition and use caution when traveling in the construction zone.

The following lane closures at the intersection of Coleman Boulevard and Mill Street will take place nightly between the hours of 9:00 p.m. and 6:00 a.m. for the upgrading of the stormwater drainage system.

Monday night (1/22) traffic in the westbound lane of Coleman Boulevard toward the Okra Grill will be closed. Access to Whilden Street will be at the intersection of Live Oak Drive and Coleman Boulevard.

Tuesday night (1/23) and Wednesday (1/24) the center two lanes of Coleman Boulevard will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane in both directions.

Thursday night (1/25) the two eastbound lanes of Coleman Boulevard toward the Ravenel Bridge will be closed and traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction.

One lane of travel on Coleman Boulevard in each direction will remain open at all times. The above schedule is subject to change depending on weather conditions. The driving public should use extra caution in these areas.

If you have questions regarding the construction traffic control plans or any other aspect of the project, contact Ed Barbee atebarbee@tompsc.comor call (843) 640-2422.

