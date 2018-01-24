Police arrest suspect in assault of 3 CofC students

Photos of the vehicle police say the suspect fled in (Source: Charleston PD)

Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston coeds.

Richard Jarecki of James Island is charged with one count of second-degree assault and battery, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis. Additional charges are pending, he said.

The incidents occurred on Tuesday between 8:50 p.m. and 9:10 p.m., police say.

Officers responded to one assault at the corner of Pitt and Vanderhorst Streets around 9 p.m. Police say 15 minutes later, a second victim reported an assault in the same manner at the intersection of Pitt and Calhoun streets. A third victim reported Wednesday morning being similarly assaulted around the same time.

College of Charleston students received an alert of the incident. They didn't happen on campus but it was close by.

College officials say they do not tolerate this kind of behavior.

CofC student Maddie Heid heard about the assault from the school.

"It's a little freaky I'm not going to lie, I'm new here and it makes me a little scared for my safety," Heid said.

According to a campus email alert it says the suspect grabbed one of the victim's breast and then fled to a dark colored pickup truck which was parked on Pitt Street.

CofC student Evans Beach says he sees women who are mistreated by strangers on campus.

"I've walked with girls on campus or like around the city, men will just stop and say whatever they want and stop and stare at them and it's not cool," Beach said.

The Charleston Police report says the suspect also ran at one of the victims, the victim fought back and the suspect threw her to the ground.

"It wasn't their fault that they were alone that they were there at that time," Beach said. "It's 100 percent on the person that committed the crime."

CofC student Madison Kull says she is careful when walking around campus.

"When I walk home alone I make sure I'm on the phone with someone and I have my pepper spray out just because I don't want something like that to happen to me, it's scary," Kull said.

