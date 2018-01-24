Police seek public's help in locating downtown Charleston assault suspect

Photos of the vehicle police say the suspect fled in (Source: Charleston PD)

Charleston police want the public's help in looking for a suspect who they say committed two assaults Tuesday night in downtown Charleston.

Officers responded to one assault at the corner of Pitt and Vanderhorst Streets around 9 p.m. Police say 15 minutes later, a second victim reported an assault in the same manner at the intersection of Pitt and Calhoun streets.

The suspect is described as a 25 to 30-year-old white male with dark curly hair and a "bushy" beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt with dark pants and stands between 5-foot-6 and 5-foot-8 inches tall. Police say the man fled in a dark-colored older model two-door pickup truck.

Anyone has information on the suspect is asked to contact the Consolidated Dispatch Center at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.