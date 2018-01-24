Suspect in assault of 3 CofC students received bond

A judge has denied a defense request to dismiss a DUI charge against state Sen. Paul Campbell, but has ruled a breath test won't be allowed in court.More >>
A federal judge re-sentenced the former South Carolina State University board chairman Thursday who was found guilty of a kickback scheme.More >>
The alleged Colleton County cult leader facing charges of sexual misconduct was released on bond Thursday, deputies say.More >>
Tidelands Health in Georgetown just announced a multimillion dollar donation to its health system, while also unveiling the new surgery pavilion on its campus. The Yawkey Foundation donated $10 million to Tidelands Health system to help with ongoing improvements to the Georgetown campus. Tom and Jean Yawkey have been donating since 1945 when they donated $100,000 to help build the original Georgetown Memorial Hospital.More >>
Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston students.More >>
