Folly Beach leaders will join offshore drilling lawsuit

Folly Beach became the third coastal city in the past two days to vote join a possible lawsuit against the federal government.

City leaders on Folly Beach voted on the hot-button issue Wednesday afternoon.

The S.C. Environmental Law Project plans to file the lawsuit to challenge seismic testing and oil drilling in waters off the coast of South Carolina.

Isle of Palms and Seabrook voted to join the lawsuit during meetings on Tuesday.

The city of Charleston previously voted on a similar measure.

The lawsuit hasn't been officially filed and only will be if the offshore drilling project gets approval at the federal level.

