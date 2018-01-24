Deputies: Man fatally shoots himself after West Ashley traffic stop

A man shot himself after deputies attempted to stop his vehicle following a domestic disturbance. (Source: Live 5)

Deputies say they were responding to a domestic disturbance in West Ashley. (Source: Live 5)

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will investigate an attempted traffic stop in West Ashley that ended with a driver taking his own life.

The incident happened at approximately 2:43 p.m. when deputies were sent to investigate a domestic disturbance at a home in the 1400 block of Saint Hubert Way, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio.

Deputies say a man reportedly involved in the disturbance left in a vehicle before they arrived at the scene.

Officers patrolled the area and located the subject on Bees Ferry Road, Antonio said. Deputies say the man took off in his vehicle as they approached. After a short vehicle pursuit, the man stopped in front of the home on Saint Hubert Way, Antonio said.

When deputies attempted to confront him, he produced a handgun and shot himself while he was still in his vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Antonio said.

No other injuries were reported.

The sheriff's office requested SLED agents to investigate the incident. The Charleston County Coroner's Office is also investigating.

Witnesses reported a large police presence in the area and yellow crime scene tape blocking off a portion of the roadway.

