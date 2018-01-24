TAKE A STAND: Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner

The Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner has been officially cleared for commercial service. (Source: Live 5)

It was a proud day for the Lowcountry when the official word came the 787-10 Dreamliner is officially cleared for commercial service.

And an especially proud day for the almost 7,000 workers at Boeing, where the plane was built in North Charleston.

This great news comes after years of planning, production and testing. Singapore Airlines has ordered 49 of the jets and will get its first 787-10 sometime this year. United Airlines will be the first U.S. customer, with expected delivery later in 2018.

So far, Boeing has 171 orders worldwide for the 787-10 and even more pending commitments. Congratulations Boeing!

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.