Recall underway for beef meatballs shipped to South Carolina, other states

Beef meatball products shipped to distributors in nine states including South Carolina are being recalled.

The meat may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The products were manufactured by New Jersey-based Rich Products Corporation and were shipped to distributors in Alabama, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia, the USDA said in a release Wednesday.

The ready-to-eat frozen beef meatball items were produced on Dec. 17, 2017.

The recalled products are 36-lb. cases containing six 6-lb. bags of “Member’s Mark Casa DI BERTACCHI ITALIAN STYLE BEEF MEATBALLS” with a “Best if Used By 17 DEC 2018” label and a lot code of 15507351 on the packaging. The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 5336” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, persons with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns.

Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems. Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. Persons in the higher-risk categories who experience flu-like symptoms within two months after eating contaminated food should seek medical care and tell the health care provider about eating the contaminated food.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Customer Care at Rich Products Corporation at 1-800-356-7094.

