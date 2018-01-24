Deputies investigating fatal shooting at West Ashley home

Charleston County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in West Ashley Wednesday afternoon. (Source: AP)

Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one victim Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies responded shortly after 5:15 p.m. to a home in the 2000 block of Savage Road where they found a male victim, according to Charleston County Sheriff's Capt. Roger Antonio.

The victim had suffered a gunshot wound, Antonio said.

Deputies say it remains an active death investigation.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office is also investigating, Antonio said.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

