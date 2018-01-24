Crews respond after car hits horse near Summerville

Crews responded after a car struck a horse in Dorchester County Wednesday night. (Source: Live 5)

Authorities investigated an accident involving a vehicle and a horse near Summerville Wednesday night.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded at approximately 9:26 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The incident happened on Highway 61 near Mateeba Gardens Road in Dorchester County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Crews on the scene say the driver was not injured by the horse was killed.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.