Quantcast

Crews respond after car hits horse near Summerville - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Crews respond after car hits horse near Summerville

By Patrick Phillips, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Crews responded after a car struck a horse in Dorchester County Wednesday night. (Source: Live 5) Crews responded after a car struck a horse in Dorchester County Wednesday night. (Source: Live 5)
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -

Authorities investigated an accident involving a vehicle and a horse near Summerville Wednesday night.

The North Charleston Fire Department responded at approximately 9:26 p.m., according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.

The incident happened on Highway 61 near Mateeba Gardens Road in Dorchester County, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Crews on the scene say the driver was not injured by the horse was killed.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly