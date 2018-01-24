8th grader wins Berkeley County spelling bee for 2nd year in a row

Left to right are Ian Mullaney, third; Nicholas Smith, second and Brent Ebarle, first. (Source: Berkeley Co. School District)

Brent Ebarle and Dr. Eddie Ingram after the bee. (Source: Berkeley Co. School District)

A Cane Bay student took top honors for the second year in a row at the Berkeley County School District Spelling Bee Wednesday night.

Brent Ebarle, an 8th grader, said the key to conquering a spelling bee is calming your nerves.

Ebarle was using his fingers and hands to spell words while they were tucked away in his jacket, BCSD spokesman Brian Troutman said. It's a technique other students were more visibly practicing during the competition.

Finishing behind Ebarle in the top three of this year's spelling bee were Berkeley Middle School student Nicholas Smith in second place and Daniel Island School student Ian Mullaney in third:

Brent Ebarle - Cane Bay Middle School Nicholas Smith - Berkeley Middle School Ian Mullaney - Daniel Island School Devlin Fletcher - Cane Bay Middle School Makayla Hampton - St. Stephen Middle School Autumn Maxwell - Hanahan Middle School Mittie Borden - Macedonia Middle School Jarod Ames - Westview Middle School Bianca O’Neill - Westview Middle School Daniel Weiss - Cross Elementary School Gracie Reed - Daniel Island School Hannah Rowan - Hanahan Middle School

The top 12 spellers will advance to the regional bee to be held at Charleston Southern University.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.