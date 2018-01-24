St. Stephen man wanted on attempted murder charges arrested in Florence Co.

Ricky Walker was wanted for five counts of attempted murder. (Source: Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Berkeley County deputies say a man facing five counts of attempted murder has been apprehended.

Ricky Labradford Walker, 24, faces the charges in connection with shots fired into a home on Santee River Road on Dec. 12.

Berkeley County deputies say he was arrested in Johnsonville Wednesday night.

Community tips, investigative efforts and the U.S. Marshals Task Force assisted Florence County deputies in the arrest, deputies say.

Walker will be held in the Florence County Jail pending transfer to the Hill-Finklea Detention Center in Berkeley County.

