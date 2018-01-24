St. Stephen man wanted on attempted murder charges arrested in Florence Co.

A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston students.More >>
Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston students.More >>
Summerville police are searching for a suspect after one woman was injured when someone shot into a local restaurant.More >>
Summerville police are searching for a suspect after one woman was injured when someone shot into a local restaurant.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one victim Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Charleston County deputies are investigating a shooting that killed one victim Wednesday afternoon.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>
Pharmacies around the Lowcountry are dealing with a shortage of Tamiflu as the number of confirmed flu-cases continues to rise.More >>