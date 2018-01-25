Lotz Makes 28 Saves To Shut Down Stingrays

Jacksonville Icemen (13-23-3-2) goaltender Austin Lotz stole the show Wednesday night at the Veterans Memorial Arena, shutting out the South Carolina Stingrays (24-10-4-1) while making 28 saves in a 1-0 decision.



The Stingrays had the edge in play for most of the night, allowing just 10 total shots on goal, including just one in the second period. Goaltender Parker Milner stopped nine shots in a losing effort for the Rays.



South Carolina’s best chance of the opening period came at 7:07 when Jacksonville was called for an infraction in their own zone, leading to a penalty shot opportunity for Steven Whitney. Despite making a backhand move on the attempt, Lotz was able to stay with the deke and make the save to keep the game scoreless.



The Icemen got their only goal during their third power play of the first period when captain Garet Hunt redirected a shot by Chris Dienes past Parker Milner to make it 1-0 Jacksonville at 16:07.



Shot advantages of 13-1 and 10-4 gave the Rays more chances to get back in the game, but South Carolina was unable to put any pucks by Lotz in the contest.



The Stingrays also came up empty on five power play chances, while Hunt’s goal had the Icemen at 1-for-3 on the man-advantage in the game.



South Carolina returns home for a Friday evening matchup with the Orlando Solar Bears at 7:05 p.m. The contest begins a 3-game home weekend for South Carolina, including the team’s annual Pack The House Night as well as Military Appreciation on Saturday at 7:05.



