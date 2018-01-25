Former SC State board chair asking for sentence reduction

Jonathan Pinson (Right) is seeking to have his 5-year sentence reduced (Source: WIS)

The former board chairman of South Carolina State University is asking for a reduced sentence of his 5-year federal prison term.

New court documents cite the lack of charges against Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin as one reason that Jonathan Pinson's sentence should be lower when he's re-sentenced in a Charleston courtroom Thursday morning.

Pinson was convicted three years ago of racketeering and money laundering because a jury said he stole government funds and used his influence to get the school to try and buy land from a developer in Florida in exchange for a new car.

Prosecutors alluded that Benjamin was involved in one of Pinson's schemed during the trial.

Pinson won an appeal of the case in 2017 which sent it back to federal court. The court document also cites sentencing discrepancies among Pinson's co-defendants as one reason why his sentence should be reconsidered.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

