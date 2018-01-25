Sentence reduced for former SC State board chair

Jonathan Pinson (Right) is seeking to have his 5-year sentence reduced (Source: WIS)

The former board chairman of South Carolina State University has received a reduced sentence.

A federal court judge brought down Jonathan Pinson's term one year to four years in prison with three years of supervised release. Pinson was initially sentenced to five years in prison.

He was convicted three years ago of racketeering and money laundering because a jury said he stole government funds and used his influence to get the school to try and buy land from a developer in Florida in exchange for a new car.

New court documents cited the lack of charges against Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin as one reason that Pinson's sentence should have been lower. Prosecutors alluded that Benjamin was involved in one of Pinson's schemes during the initial trial.

Pinson won an appeal of the case in 2017 which sent it back to federal court. The court document also cited sentencing discrepancies among Pinson's co-defendants.

