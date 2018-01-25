Deputies: Johns Island shooting suspect barricaded himself inside home before arrest

Daylight comes over the scene of a shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

A sign marks the street where dispatch says a shooting happened Thursday (Source: Live 5)

A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Johns Island that injured two.

Terrence Heyward has been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.

While police were investigating the shooting, John's Island Sheriff's Detectives found a car matching the description of the Heyward's vehicle parked at a home on Jesse Qualls Drive shortly after 7 a.m.

Detectives tried to make contact with the owner of the car, but he reportedly refused to exit the residence and barricaded himself inside the home. The other occupants left the house once deputies requested for them to do so.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team were deployed to the location.

Shortly after their arrival, Heyward willingly left the residence and was taken into custody without incident.

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning.

Both victims had gunshot wounds in the area of Jessie Qualls Drive when deputies responded to the scene according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio.

The victims reported that a green Chevy Silverado truck blocked the road with the vehicle and unknown subjects opened fire, Antonio said.

The call for the shooting came in around 4:11 a.m.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.