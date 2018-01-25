Two injured in shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning

Crews responded to a shooting on Johns Island ThursdayMore >>
Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston students.More >>
A judge set bond at $750,000 Wednesday for an alleged Colleton County cult leader.More >>
Summerville police are searching for a suspect after one woman was injured when someone shot into a local restaurant.More >>
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to address residents Thursday night in his State of the City addressMore >>
