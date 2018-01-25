Two injured in shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning

Daylight comes over the scene of a shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning (Source: Alissa Holmes/Live 5)

A sign marks the street where dispatch says a shooting happened Thursday (Source: Live 5)

Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting on Johns Island Thursday morning.

Both victims had gunshot wounds in the area of Jessie Qualls Drive when deputies responded to the scene according to Charleston County Sheriff's Office spokesman Roger Antonio.

The victims reported that a green Chevy Silverado truck blocked the road with the vehicle and unknown subjects opened fire, Antonio said.

The call came in around 4:11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates as they become available.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.