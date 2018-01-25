N. Charleston Mayor Keith Summey lays out city's plans for 2018

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to deliver his state of the city address Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey presented his State of the City address Thursday, highlighting accomplishments and talking about what the city is looking forward to in 2018.

The mayor’s message came on the heels of a turbulent year for the city. Former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, its first mayor passed away, and more than 33 homicides made it the deadliest year in the history of the city.

Burgess replaced Eddie Driggers as police chief in early January.

The mayor focused on the positives that occurred over the past year.

“We got more and more people moving to the Lowcountry and especially here in North Charleston,” Summey said. “We’re seeing old areas come back with new economic development and growth and that’s exciting for us.”

Summey highlighted Park Circle and the Spruil Avenue area that more businesses are moving into, attributing the growth to an increased quality of life.

“It’s all about providing a better quality of life to the people who live here,” Summey said.

Summey highlighted ways the quality of life is expected to approve. Highlighting a new gym facility for local children that will also bring out of town families to play sports, new senior adult facilities, and more emergency services buildings.

The state of the city video highlighted the successes but didn’t mention a plan to combat the increase in homicides the city saw in 2017.

“The homicides are a different root, unfortunately,” said Summey. “I tell people all the time if you don’t hang around people with guns you’re likely not to get shot. Stay away from that activity, parents keep your kids away from that activity. “

Pastor Thomas Dixon is heavily involved in the community and said the mayor’s message was excellent, but he had wanted to hear more about the plan to combat crime.

“Painting the rosy picture of the city of North Charleston that’s great, but I think the people what have preferred to hear more information about the crime situation, not just that we now have an African American as a police chief but what’s going to be done, what’s actually going to be done,” Dixon said.

The mayor talked about moving forward and said the city is working to resolve the issue to make neighborhoods safer, focusing on the increase in quality of life.

“I think it would have been more substantive if he would have included something people could latch on and say we have hope for the future that’s going to include everybody,” said Dixon.

Summey said they are working to intervene in the communities to try and combat the crime.

Summey has served as the city's mayor since 1994 and has been re-elected six times

