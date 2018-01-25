N. Charleston Mayor Keith Summey to deliver State of the City address

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to deliver his state of the city address Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to address residents Thursday night in his State of the City address when he'll highlight accomplishments as well as layout a plan for 2018.

Summey's speech will include remarks about the revitalization of Park Circle, improving the quality of life for residents as well as the new police chief Reggie Burgess.

It comes on the heels of a turbulent year for the city. Former police officer Michael Slager was sentenced to 20 years in prison, its first mayor passed away, and more than 33 homicides made it the deadliest year in the history of the city. Burgess replaced Eddie Driggers as police chief in early January.

Summey has served as the city's mayor since 1994 and has been re-elected six times

