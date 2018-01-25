5 Around Town: Oysters, boats, food trucks and Military appreciation

The Lowcountry's last weekend in January features a boat show, a pair of oyster roasts, food trucks, and your chance to show appreciation for the military and first responders.

Lowcountry Oyster Festival

More than 80,000 pounds of oysters are ready to be shucked and eaten at the world's largest oyster festival.

The 35th annual Lowcountry Oyster Festival is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant. The festival will feature contests for oyster shucking and eating, live music, wine and beer, and the Pluff-a-Pallooza Children's Area.

Tickets are $17.50 online and $25 at the gate. Children ten and younger get in free with a paid adult. All food and beverage tickets are sold separately. Click here for more information.

Follywood Oyster Roast

The Follywood Oyster Roast has become a tradition for Folly Beach and James Island.

The 8th annual Follywood Oyster Roast is Saturday at The Barrel on Folly Road. The event from 12 to 9 p.m. will feature live music, art vendors, food trucks, activities for kids and all-you-can-eat oysters.

The oyster roast benefits the Warrior Surf Foundation. Admission is $15 and the all-you-can-eat oysters are sold separately. Click here for more details.

Charleston Food Truck Festival

Food trucks will be serving up food in Park Circle Saturday for the 7th annual Charleston Food Truck Festival.

The free festival on O'Hear Ave. features 25 food trucks from around the Southeast serving up a variety of street fare. The festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. also includes live music and an on-site bar. All food and drinks will be pay-as-you-go and you're encouraged to pay in cash to keep lines moving. For more information, click here.

Charleston Boat Show

Boaters itching to get out on the water can find plenty to get excited about at the annual Charleston Boat Show this weekend.

The annual boat show at the Charleston Area Convention Center helps to kick off the boating season in the Lowcountry. Boating enthusiasts can explore everything from yachts to powerboats, skiffs, and ski boats from Friday through Sunday. More than 120 vendors will be on site to offer demonstrations, seminars, and sales to get ready for boating season.

The show is open from 12 to 6 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $12 for adults, $8 for seniors, $5 for military and children four to 12, and free for anyone three and younger. A two-day pass is also available for $20. Parking will be free. Click here for more information.

Stingrays Military Appreciation Night and more

The South Carolina Stingrays will honor the military and a fallen Charleston County deputy during a weekend homestand.

The Stingrays host the Orlando Solar Bears on Friday and Saturday at the North Charleston Coliseum. Friday is Date Night and fans have a chance to win a future date night out in the Lowcountry. Saturday is Military Appreciation Night and every ticket in the arena is only $10. The Rays will wear specialty military-themed jerseys. Those jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to raise money for America's Mighty Warriors. Both games start at 7:05 p.m. Parking will be free on Saturday.

Prior to the Stingrays game on Saturday, fans are invited to the 4th annual Deputy Joe Matuskovic Memorial Hockey Game at 2 p.m. The game features law enforcement, firefighters, and EMS against military members and veterans. Tickets are $15 and $5 from each ticket sold will go to support the Fraternal Order of Police Tri-County Lodge #3 Distressed Officers Fund and Palmetto Military Support Group. The tickets are also good for entry the Stingrays game Saturday night.

The Rays wrap up the weekend on Undie Sunday. Fans can bring packages of underwear or socks to Sunday's game against Norfolk and toss them on the ice after the Stingrays score their first goal. For more information or to purchase tickets online, click here.

Charlie Post Classic

Runners can hit the streets of Sullivan's Island Saturday for the Charleston Running Club's signature event of the year.

The Charlie Post Classic 15K and 5K races honor the memory of Dr. Charlie Post. The well-known Charleston runner, triathlete and family physician. Dr. Post was also the head of the College of Charleston's student health services. The Charleston Running Club funds a scholarship to the College of Charleston in his honor.

Both races begin at 8:30 a.m. at Middle Street and Station 15. Registration will be open on-site starting at 7:15 a.m. The 5K is $30 and the 15K is $35. Click here to register online.

