MAU hosts open interviews for Mercedes-Benz jobs

MAU Workforce Solutions is hiring to fill immediate openings at the Mercedes-Benz Vans plant in Ladson.

Qualified applicants are encouraged to stop by Thursday or Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. for an immediate interview.

MAU is located at 1470 Tobias Gadson Blvd, #200 in West Ashley.

Assemblers will start at $12.75 per hour, with pay increasing every 13 weeks.

Two years manufacturing/assembly experience is necessary. This job is described as very physical and knowledge of power and hand tools is preferred.

Candidates hired for this position will work 1st shift.

MAU is also looking for Logistics/Forklift Associates. Candidates who fill these positions will start with a pay rate of $12.50 per hour and work 1st shift. This job is physically demanding.

To be considered for these and other positions in manufacturing or assembly for companies around the Lowcountry, candidates should email resumes to: Leighann.kellam@mau.com. They may also reach her at 843-767-7610.

