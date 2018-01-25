Water distribution stations reopened in McClellanville, South Santee area

Residents of McClellanville and the South Santee area once again have access to two water distribution stations.

The stations reopened Wednesday according to the Awendaw-McClellanville Consolidated Fire District. One is located at 10009 Highway 17 North in McClellanville and the other is at 911 South Santee Road.

The fire district said it will provide daily checks of the water to ensure it remains clean. DHEC certified staff for quality control in order to keep the water stations open.

The water stations closed in December because DHEC was forcing Mount Pleasant Waterworks to perform the testing every day instead of weekly, which meant higher costs for MPW. Charleston County provided a water truck in the area while the stations were closed.

