Overturned vehicle causes midday traffic snarl on I-526

The overturned vehicle shown on I-526. (Source: Viewer)
CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -

An overturned vehicle snarled traffic on I-526 Thursday morning.

N. Charleston police responded to the accident just before the Charleston International Airport exit on I-526 westbound coming from Mount Pleasant according to dispatch.

Both lanes of I-526 westbound were briefly closed because of the accident. The call came in at 10:50 a.m.

