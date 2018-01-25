40-plus retailers, restaurants coming to Nexton area in Summerville in 2019

The former board chairman of South Carolina State University is asking for a reduced sentence of his 5-year federal prison term.More >>
Crews responded to a shooting on Johns Island ThursdayMore >>
An inmate at Evans Correctional Institution has died after becoming injured on Tuesday, according to Jeffrey M. Taillon with the South Carolina Department of Corrections.More >>
Charleston Police have arrested a 23-year-old man in connection with the assault of three College of Charleston students.More >>
An overturned vehicle is snarling traffic on I-526.More >>
