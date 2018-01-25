40+ retailers, restaurants coming to Summerville's Nexton area in 2019

A new 17-acre retail hub is coming to the Nexton community in Summerville.

Local officials and executives held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday at the site located behind the CPM Federal Credit Union.

The area is located off of N. Main Street also known as Highway 17A at Exit 199B.

The new Nexton Square development will feature a 140,000 square-foot retail town center that will include more than 40 restaurants and retailers at the gateway of Nexton.

Nexton Square has signed tenants that include Halls Chophouse, Taco Boy, Fuji Sushi, Optical Impressions, Chatime & Ice Cream Cafe, The Bicycle Shoppe and Diamond Nails.

The Nexton area features a mix of apartments and new homes. It's all connected by miles of walking and biking trails.

It's also a growing job center with employers that include SCRA, Volvo and Palmetto Primary Care.

The new retail space will also provide a public space where events can take place like movie nights, 5K races and other public, activities according to the leasing director.

A North Charleston commercial real estate development company, Reality Link Commercial, will be searching for new tenants for the space.

The retail center will open at the beginning of 2019 with a complete build-out by 2020.

