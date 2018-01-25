Tidelands Health receives $10 million donation

Tidelands Health in Georgetown just announced a multimillion dollar donation to its health system, while also unveiling the new surgery pavilion on its campus.

The Yawkey Foundation donated $10 million to Tidelands Health system to help with ongoing improvements to the Georgetown campus.

Tom and Jean Yawkey have been donating since 1945 when they donated $100,000 to help build the original Georgetown Memorial Hospital. Now, decades later, their $10 million to Tidelands Health is one of the largest philanthropic gifts in the region.

Part of the improvements on the Georgetown campus is a $42 million surgery pavilion. That pavilion was unveiled Thursday afternoon. Tidelands Health named it the Yawkeys Surgery Pavilion.. in honor of the foundation and its decades of support.

Maureen Bleday, the executive vice president of the Yawkey Foundation, said the foundation chose to donate to Tidelands Health because of their long partnership and because of the health system’s commitment to Georgetown.

“Really, they do provide care for everyone. They want to help everyone, even the most disadvantaged and those that need it the most," Bleday said. "This is really state of the art. We see a lot of hospitals in the work that we do and this is magnificent. This is really going to be an incredible place of care in this community.”

Tidelands Georgetown started its ongoing $124 million dollar expansion project in 2013. It’s slated for completion in 2019 after a walking path and medical offices are added to the campus.

