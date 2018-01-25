CSU baseball picked 8th in Big South preseason poll

Charleston Southern was selected eighth overall in the Big South Conference Baseball Preseason Coaches' Poll as announced by the conference office on Thursday afternoon.

The Buccaneers received 35 votes overall in the poll, including one vote for second place. Head Coach Adam Ward begins his first full season at the helm of the program after serving in the interim role throughout a majority of the 2017 season.

CSU returns 25 players from last season's roster including All-Conference honorees Jason Miller, Cody Smith, Daniel Johnson, and Aaron Miller. The 2018 home schedule includes an opening series with Delaware, as well as home contests with Georgia, Citadel, and the College of Charleston.

Winthrop University has been voted the Big South Conference's preseason baseball favorite by the league's head coaches. Liberty's junior outfielder D.J. Artis was voted the Conference's Preseason Player of the Year. Artis was recently named a Preseason All-American by D1Baseball.com. Additionally, and Winthrop junior Nate Pawelczyk was voted the league's Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

The 2018 Big South baseball season starts Friday, Feb. 16, with conference play beginning the weekend of March 16-18. The 2018 Big South Baseball Championship tournament is scheduled for May 22-26, and the eight-team, double elimination tournament will be hosted by Liberty University at Liberty Baseball Stadium in Lynchburg, Va.