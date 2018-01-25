Police: No sign of body in water near Cosgrove Bridge

Police have blocked entrances to Northbridge Park while crews search for a body in the water. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston Police say they found no sign of a body in the water after a commercial diver reported seeing what looked like a person in the water.

The diver was working in the vicinity of the Northbridge at approximately 11 a.m. saw something in the water resembling clothing and perhaps a shoe, North Charleston Police spokesman Spencer Pryor said. He left the location and returned to his employer and reported what he saw, and the employer notified police at approximately 3 p.m., Pryor said.

That report led to a search with members of the North Charleston Dive Team, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, North Charleston Fire and the Rescue Squad.

Crews cleared the scene shortly after 5 p.m., Pryor said.

Scene at Northbridge Park in West Ashley. Police presence at both entrances blocking all people from coming in. #chsnews pic.twitter.com/HjhD88cY4M — Matthew Gladwell (@MattGladwell3) January 25, 2018

Authorities had blocked off all entrances to the Northbridge Park during the search.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.