17-year-old facing assault charge after Wando High School fight

A 17-year-old Wando High School is facing a charge after a fight in a school restroom, police say.

Duntray Lamont Jones is charged with third-degree assault and battery, according to jail records.

A school administrator notified the school resource officer on Jan. 17 that there had been a fight in a school restroom over an electronic cigarette, according to an incident report.

A witness described the incident to police as a "premeditated robbery" and identified Jones as the suspect. The witness provided the administrator with the victim's identification, the report states.

Shortly after the reported fight, when the administrator saw Jones walking down the hallway and asked where he was going, he told her he was going to the school nurse because he had punched a wall in the restroom, the report states.

The victim told police he was in the restroom when Jones approached and asked to have a hit of the victim's e-cig. The victim said he told Jones no, and tried to get away, but Jones punched him out of nowhere in the jaw then continued to punch him.

The school administrator told police she had been provided a video of the incident by a concerned citizen. Police say the video showed Jones approach the student, then deliver "a right hook to the face" of the victim, which spins the victim around 180 degrees. At that point, police say Jones then put the victim in a chokehold and slammed the victim to the ground and started punching the victim in the back of the head.

"[The victim] never saw the initial punch coming and was never able to defend [himself] in any way," the report states.

Video of the incident was placed into evidence, police say.

The victim's parents told authorities they did not wish to pursue charges, the report states.

Jones is scheduled to appear in court on March 3, the report states.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.