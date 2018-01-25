2 West Ashley High School students charged after cafeteria fight

Two female students were arrested after a fight at the West Ashley High School cafeteria Thursday. (Source: Live 5)

Two female students are facing charges following a fight at West Ashley High School Thursday.

One of the two girls was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting arrest and was referred to family court, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. The student has since been released to her mother.

The other student was charged with disorderly conduct, he said. That student received a municipal court date and was released to her grandmother, Francis said.

The identities of the students have not been released.

Police responded to the school Thursday morning to assist the school resource officer.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.