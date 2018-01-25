The Citadel's club hockey team ready to play in outdoor game

The Citadel club hockey team is about to redeem an invitation. One that initially sounded too good to be true.

Instead of playing a game at a small rink like the Carolina Ice Palace as they normally do, they're playing an outdoor matchup this Sunday at HersheyPark Stadium in Pennsylvania.

"They actually couldn't believe it at first." said the Bulldogs head coach Ed Courtenay who's also a member of the Stingrays Hall of Fame. "To get a chance to play outside comes around once in a lifetime, especially for this level of hockey."

"It was pretty sweet."said Robbie Machamer the Bulldogs team captain. "That's something you dream of as a little kid, getting to play under the lights outdoors, playing the game the way it's supposed to be played-outside."

To make it even better they're playing their rivals, the Naval Academy.

"They could've invited anyone but they decided to invite their southern rival." Machamer said.

It's a proper parting present for the upperclassmen who've helped grow this program.

"You couldn't ask for something better, especially for the seniors that we do have. They've worked hard for three or four years with us." Courtenay said.

"I've been playing ever since I was three up in New Hampshire. What better way to go out than playing outdoors?" said Machamer.