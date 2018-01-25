FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Ladson Rd. to be shutdown Friday morning

Ladson Road will be closed at 9 a.m. Friday for railroad repairs. (Source: Google Maps)

Railroad repairs will temporarily shut down a portion of Ladson Road Friday morning.

Norfolk Southern notified the city of North Charleston emergency railroad repairs require the roadway to be closed beginning at 9 a.m., city spokesman Ryan Johnson said.

The impacted area is near Lincolnville Road.

There was no immediate word on how long the repairs would take.

Anyone who uses Ladson Road should plan to take an alternate route while the repairs are underway.

