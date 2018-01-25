FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: Ladson Rd. to be shutdown Friday morning

A federal judge re-sentenced the former South Carolina State University board chairman Thursday who was found guilty of a kickback scheme.More >>
A judge has denied a defense request to dismiss a DUI charge against state Sen. Paul Campbell, but has ruled a breath test won't be allowed in court.More >>
Railroad repairs will temporarily shut down a portion of Ladson Road Friday morning.More >>
North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey is set to address residents Thursday night in his State of the City addressMore >>
North Charleston Police say they found no sign of a body in the water after a commercial diver reported seeing what looked like a person in the water.More >>
