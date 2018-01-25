Police: Be on lookout for children selling products from suspended charity

Goose Creek Police are asking residents to watch for children representing a charity whose registration has been revoked and report any fundraising activity they see.

In a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, police say the Carolina Youth Club of America notified police the charity would be in the Goose Creek area soliciting door-to-door this coming weekend. They are expected to continue soliciting each weekend through Feb. 25, police say.

The Facebook post included a link to a form to report any attempts to solicit charitable funds to the Secretary of State's office.

The Facebook post went up a day after Secretary of State Mark Hammond announced he'd filed an injunction against the charity because it "demonstrated blatant disregard for the law" through multiple violations of the Solicitation of Charitable Funds Act. Hammond's office alleges the organization failed to file its 2016 annual financial report and is soliciting contributions while its registration is suspended.

The Carolina Youth Club operates by hiring children as independent contractors to sell cookies and other items door-to-door, while employing the charitable appeal that the funds raised are used to provide recreational activities, electronics, and scholarships for the children, according to a release from Hammond's office.

Since the registration of Carolina Youth Club of America is currently suspended, anyone who receives a solicitation from this organization should notify the Secretary of State’s Office immediately, Hammond said.

