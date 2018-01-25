Labinowicz Leads Coastal Carolina Past Arkansas State

Artur Labinowicz had his first collegiate double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds in leading Coastal Carolina to a 62-47 win over Arkansas State, giving the Chanticleers their second consecutive win.

It was a game which saw the CCU defense have one of its best outings of the season holding the Redwolves to a 25 percent (17-68) shooting percentage. A-State (7-14, 2-6 SBC) did manage to hit eight three point field goals, but it took 38 attempts to hit that many.

CCU (9-13, 3-6 SBC) only led by three at halftime, but broke the game open in the second half shooting 52 percent from the field, including hitting four of its nine three point field goals.

Labinowicz’ 17 was a game-high and led the CCU offense which saw three other players reach double digits. Jaylen Shaw had 13 points, all coming in the second half. He also had a game-high eight assists.

Zac Cuthbertson only took nine shots in the game, but finished with 12 points and Amidou Bamba came off the bench to score 10 points and grab eight rebounds.

CCU finished the game shooting 41 percent for the game and out rebounded the visitors 55-34.

Led by Cuthbertson and Bamba, the Chanticleers continued to pound the ball inside where they outscored Arkansas State 34-12 in the paing.

Defenses ruled the opening 20 minutes as CCU took a 20-17 lead into the locker room at halftime.

CCU only shot 28 percent in the first half with Cuthbertson leading the way with 10 points. Beck came off the bench to add four, but picked up his third foul in the half and only played six minutes.

The Trojans shot 19 percent from the field and Cockfield led Arkansas State with 10 points. He hit the only two three point field goals of the first half.

CCU grabbed 26 rebounds compared to 19 for the visitors, but CCU’s turnovers totaled 12 and A-State scored eight of their points off CCU mistakes.

The Chanticleers will host Little Rock Saturday, Jan. 27 to end the current two-game home stand. The game will be CCU’s annual Coaches vs. Cancer game.