Cougars Sweep Regular-Season Series With Delaware Road Win

Joe Chealey scored a game-high 23 points to lead College of Charleston to a 62-54 road win at Delaware on Thursday night at the Bob Carpenter Center.

It marked the Cougars’ (15-6, 6-3 CAA) first Colonial Athletic Association road win of the season. Chealey recorded 13 of his 23 points in the first half, where CofC trailed the Blue Hens (11-11, 4-5) by as many as 10 after a 13-3 start by the home team.

Free throws by Marquise Pointer tied up the ballgame at 23-23 with 1:04 remaining and a tip-in by Nick Harris as time expired gave Charleston a 25-23 lead at halftime.

The Cougars extended their lead out to five on a free throw by Grant Riller, 47-42, with 8:03 remaining, but Delaware kept fighting back and tied it up twice in the final five minutes.

Cameron Johnson hit a dagger three-pointer with 29 seconds left after a scoring spurt by Chealey and Jarrell Brantley built a 10-5 Charleston run. CofC swept the regular-season series versus Delaware for only the second time since joining the Colonial in 2013.

Riller ended the night with 11 points, while Pointer added 10 off the bench. For the Blue Hens, they were lead in scoring by Ryan Allen (19 points) and Ryan Daly (12 points).

CofC returns home and will host James Madison (6-16, 2-7 CAA) on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. (ET) at TD Arena.

POSTGAME NOTES

• For the ninth-straight CAA game, the College of Charleston went with the starting five of Joe Chealey, Grant Riller, Cameron Johnson, Jarrell Brantley and Nick Harris.

• With the win, College of Charleston swept the regular-season series with Delaware for the second-straight year. The Cougars are now on a five-game win streak in the series.

• Joe Chealey registered a game-high 23 points at Delaware and has now scored in double figures in 20-of-21 games this season. It marked his eighth game this season with 20-or-more points in a single game. He has now tabulated 1,606 career points to date.

• Marquise Pointer recorded his sixth double-figure game of the season with 10 points at Delaware.

• Grant Riller extended his double-digit scoring streak to six-straight CAA games with 11 points at Delaware.

• The Cougars outrebounded the Blue Hens with a season-high 45 rebounds. It was the most since grabbing 44 boards versus South Carolina State on Dec. 19.

• Jarrell Brantley brought down a season-high and game-high 12 rebounds at Delaware and was short of a double-double with nine points.

• Samba Ndiaye came off the bench and contributed a career-high six rebounds including four on the offensive glass.][-

• There were eight ties in the ballgame and Delaware led by as many as 10 at the 10:35 minute mark in the first half.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the road win at Delaware …

“For whatever reason, it’s always been a hard place to play over the last few years. We always get off to a slow start here at Delaware. The first 10 minutes is like pulling teeth back-and-forth. The good thing is that when you are in that situation and your defense is really good, you always have a chance. Even though we had some issues offensively, missing some open shots and not being able to get in the paint with the way they guarded our ball screens, we didn’t want to settle for threes. We were wide open a lot and it seemed like the guys were hesitant. I looked up at the scoreboard and they only had 13 points, so I knew we were doing something right. We just had to clean up some offensive things and we did in the second half.”

On the play of Samba Ndiaye off the bench …

“He was huge when Nick (Harris) got into foul trouble in the middle of the second half. We didn’t want to go small so early, so we decided to go big with another five-man. He come through for us tonight. He got second-chance opportunities. He didn’t score it all the time, but he kicked it back out and we got an extra possession. He also got to the free throw line and got a foul on their big guy. It was good to see him come off the bench as a freshman and be so physical. I think as he continues to go through the season, he will continue to improve.”