Boeing SC to host Chinese ambassador to U.S.

Boeing South Carolina will have a distinguished guest Friday.

Tiankai Cui, the Chinese Ambassador to the United States will be in the Holy City to unveil a new Xiamen Airlines 787 built and painted in North Charleston with the sustainable goals of the United Nations.

Xiamen is the first airline in the world to cooperate with the U.N. and plans to feature the UN’s multimedia programming in its in-flight entertainment. It serves 90 destinations and more than 30 million passengers.

The sustainable development goals developed the U.N. include "no poverty" and "gender equality" with specific parts of each goal aimed to be completed over the next 15 years.

