N. Charleston police officers, students bond over dodgeball at Lowcountry high school

The leadership program at Fort Dorchester High School saw the disconnect between millennials and law enforcement as a growing problem.

One group of students decided to take action and create "Dodging with Deputies," a program which pits students against North Charleston police officers in a week-long dodgeball tournament.

Participation in the event has blossomed from just three teams in 2017 to 19 teams this year along with more than 20 North Charleston officers.

North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey also pushed for better community outreach from the police department in his State of the City address Thursday night. His speech included encouraging officers to use their time to volunteer with youth sports teams.

Student resource officers also coach the school's Powderpuff football teams.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.