Berkeley Co. deputies arrest man wanted on several drug, weapons violations

Berkeley County deputies say they took a man into custody Thursday morning for numerous drug and weapons violations.

Dryl Burbage was wanted for trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, heroin and ecstasy, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent crime, deputies say. U.S. Marshals and the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office also assisted with the arrest on Picard Drive off Ladson Road according to deputies.

Burbage will be held at the Hill Finklea Detention Center pending a bond hearing and warrant service.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.