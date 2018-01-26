Colleton Co. man charged with attempted murder after alleged knife attack

A Colleton County man has been charged with attempted murder.

The victim alleged Matthew Thomas Willoughby came into his bedroom and began to attack him with a knife according to the incident report. Deputies saw severe lacerations to the right side of the victim's face just above his lip.

Deputies responded to the 100 block of Gaines Circle in Cottageville around 4 a.m. Thursday morning in relation to the incident. When they arrived, Willoughby was wearing a white shirt covered in blood, the report said.

The victim was transported to the hospital while Willoughby advised he was upset at the victim because of another incident years earlier, according to the report.

