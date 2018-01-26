Planned Mt. Pleasant Medal of Honor museum hits speed bump with height concerns

The Mount Pleasant planning commission has an issue with a purposed museum that would sit next to the U.S.S. Yorktown.

It's too tall.

The commission recommended the denial of a zoning request for the Medal of Honor museum because of its height and other development standards according to Mount Pleasant Communications Manager Martine Wolfe-Miller. The recommendation will be forwarded to the town planning committee of the town council for review.

The plans included 128-foot tall pylons in order to match the height of the USS Yorktown.

An impact assessment of the purposed project was also approved at the meeting. The process to either approve or deny the site of the museum in full is a long process. These recommendations only marked the first step, Wolfe-Miller said.

The museum announced in October that all living former U.S. Presidents would serve as honorary museum board members.

Its fundraising goal is $110 million and would include three buildings in its 107,000 square-foot complex on Patriot's Point.

