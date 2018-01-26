Quantcast

IHG hiring event to take place Jan. 30

NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) is hiring Call Center Specialists to process hotel reservations at its North Charleston location Tuesday.  These positions pay $11 - $17 per hour.  Candidates must bring a resume when they come to the interview.

IHG Hiring Event

  • Tuesday, Jan. 30, 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

  • SC Works Center 

  • 1930 Hanahan Road in North Charleston

Please apply online prior to interview at www.scworks.org.  Look for job order #766658.

