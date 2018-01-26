National Action Network helping people who had cars booted during downtown Charleston MLK parade

People who were booted during the MLK parade can receive a reimbursement (Source: Live 5)

The National Action Network is stepping up to help people whose cars were booted during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.

Many people parked in a lot at 445 Meeting Street only to come back to their car booted after the parade was over.

The lot's owner apologized for the misunderstanding and said they're willing to pay the tickets, which the lot owner confirmed Friday.

Anyone who was booted in the lot is asked to email a copy of their ticket and a return address to nantricounty@yahoo.com in order to get their ticket reimbursed.

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.