Mt. Pleasant fast-food restaurant closed following fire

A restaurant has closed following a fire Friday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the Sonic restaurant at 2868 Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant at 9:31 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

When they arrived, crews saw what they called moderate smoke and fire conditions.

Crews were able to contain the fire and employees were able to evacuate the building without incident.

The restaurant will remain closed while repairs are made.

No injuries have been reported.

