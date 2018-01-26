Charles Pinckney Elementary 5th grader takes CCSD spelling bee title

Not many fifth graders can spell "notochord" or "vernacular."

Then again, Jenna Zimmerman isn't the average fifth grader. She took home the Charleston County Spelling Bee title Thursday night when she spelled both words correctly to beat Orange Grove Charter sixth grader Ranitha Kumarasinghe.

“Knowing that I just won the Spelling Bee, I am really excited,” Zimmerman said in a statement. “I was really surprised because I studied so hard, but I just wasn’t getting it. I was so surprised when I won; I’m just so happy.”

The 2018 bee included 33 students from 29 schools. The top 18 move onto the next round in March. The winner of that tournament advances to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C. at the end of may.

