Charles Pinckney Elementary 5th grader takes CCSD spelling bee title

Berkeley County deputies took a man into custody Thursday morning for numerous drug and weapons violations.More >>
Berkeley County deputies took a man into custody Thursday morning for numerous drug and weapons violations.More >>
The nationwide search for a Charleston's next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people, and their resumes have been released.More >>
The nationwide search for a Charleston's next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people, and their resumes have been released.More >>
Not many fifth graders can spell "notochord" or "vernacular."More >>
Not many fifth graders can spell "notochord" or "vernacular."More >>
A restaurant has closed following a fire Friday morning.More >>
A restaurant has closed following a fire Friday morning.More >>
The National Action Network is stepping up to help people whose cars were booted during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.More >>
The National Action Network is stepping up to help people whose cars were booted during the Martin Luther King Jr. parade.More >>