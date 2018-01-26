Finalists for new fire chief announced

The nationwide search for Charleston next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people. (Source: Live 5/File)

The nationwide search for a Charleston's next fire chief has been narrowed down to four people, and their resumes have been released.

The new chief will replace Karen Brack, who submitted her resignation on March 17, 2017. Deputy Chief John Tippett, one of the candidates, has since been serving as interim fire chief since April 7.

The four candidates are:

Paul J. Berardi, fire chief of the Kansas City, Missouri Fire Department. He has 32 years of fire service experience, including 22 years as a Chief Officer. Berardi was also a finalist when the position last opened in 2012

Raymond Allan Cain, fire chief of the Cary, North Carolina Fire Department. He has 34 years of fire service experience, including 30 years as a Chief Officer.

Daniel Curia, fire chief of the Durham, North Carolina Fire Department. He has 28 years of fire service experience, including 15 years as a Chief Officer.

John Tippett, Interim Fire Cheif of the Charleston Fire Department. He has 44 years of fire service experience, including 16 years as a Chief Officer

Copyright 2018 WCSC. All rights reserved.